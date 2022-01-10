Greenfield High School student arrested for making bomb threats

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV) Greenfield Police said they arrested a Greenfield High School student who was making threats through social media to bomb the school on Monday and sexually assaulting a staff member.

Police said the school was made aware of these posts on Friday and after investigating, they identified the student responsible for the posts. However, the student was out of town on a family vacation, according to police. When the student returned Sunday evening, Greenfield Police said they took the student to juvenile hall and searched their home, but no bomb or evidence of materials were found.

According to police, they found a number of social media pages that promoted cyber bullying and sexually explicit content.

"Officers are following up with additional warrants, but we encourage parents and guardians to monitor what their children are doing online, and to speak with their children about being responsible on social media," Greenfield Police said.