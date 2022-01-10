Betty White died of a stroke

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Actress Betty White died after suffering a stroke six days prior, according to her death certificate.

The official cause of death listed on the Los Angeles County document obtained by CNN is cerebrovascular accident, the medical term for a stroke, when blood flow to the brain is blocked causing impairment due to lack of oxygen.

White died in her Los Angeles home early on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99.

Best known for her roles on “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” White was a fan favorite, adored across generations.

A nationwide movie event will go on as planned on January 17th, to celebrate what would have been White’s 100th birthday. The film, to be shown at 900 theaters nationwide, will follow White’s day-to-day life, highlighting her work and fervent advocacy for animals.

White’s funeral will be a private.

