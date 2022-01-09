Trevor Zegras leads Ducks past Red Wings 4-3 in SO

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in a shootout. Rookie Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist before scoring Anaheim’s first goal in the tiebreaker. Lukáš Dostál made 33 saves and won his NHL debut for Anaheim with three stops in the shootout. Troy Terry got his 22nd goal and Max Comtois also scored for the Ducks. Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings, who have lost four of five since the holiday break. Filip Hronek and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for Detroit, and Thomas Greiss stopped 24 shots.