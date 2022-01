MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Harris had a season-high 20 points as Memphis topped Cincinnati 87-80 in American Athletic Conference play. Lester Quinones scored 18 points for the Tigers (9-5, 3-1). Josh Minott added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jeremiah Davenport had 21 points to pace the Bearcats (11-5, 1-2).