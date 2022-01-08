Roads in Nashville continue to be treacherous as bitter cold temperatures hit state

By Joseph Wenzel

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Many roads in Nashville remain treacherous on Friday as residents deal with the bitter cold.

Nashville Department of Transportation crews continues to clear the roads throughout Davidson County. They are plowing and salting secondary roads and will continue that process throughout the day. Once again, the mayor and many city officials ask people to avoid driving and stay home.

However, services are impacted, and many Metro departments are closed or working remotely.

No roads are closed in Nashville as of Friday afternoon. However, emergency officials said there were “slick spots” and neighborhood roads are “icy/snowy, very difficult to navigate.” Drivers were advised to use “extreme caution” and remain home if possible.

