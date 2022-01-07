Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 11:44 AM

Valet Drivers, Businesses On Near West Side On Alert After String Of Armed Carjackings

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    CHICAGO (WBBM) — Valet drivers and businesses on the Near West are being warned to be on alert after carjackings.

Chicago police said in one incident, an offender held a gun against a valet driver’s stomach and demanded keys to two cars.

A second offender drove off in one of them.

In another incident, police said a carjacker grabbed keys to multiple cars out of a valet’s box and threatened the driver with a gun before driving off.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content