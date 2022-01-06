Package thief caught on camera

By Rob McCartney

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Omaha police want help finding a package pilferer.

The man stole a number of packages right before Christmas, hitting the same apartment complex two times.

Surveillance cameras caught him on the 15th and the 21st forcing open the door to a lobby at the complex hear 9th and Pierce Streets.

Both times he broke in around four in the morning.

The first time, he made four trips out to his vehicle, stealing about twenty packages.

The second time it took two trips for him to steal five more boxes.

Investigators said the only description of the thief is that he’s white, maybe about 45-years old and he may be driving a small, silver SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers:

(402) 444-STOP (7867)

omahacrimestoppers.org

“P3 Tips” Mobile App

All tipsters stay anonymous but could still get a cash reward.

