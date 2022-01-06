NEW CA LAW: Don’t trash food scraps, throw them in the green bins

Monterey County, Calif. (KION-TV) Banana peels, leftover veggies and other food scraps are no longer allowed in most trash bins.

Thanks to Senate Bill 1383, California cities are now required to compost their food waste. Starting January 1, cities and counties are required to have programs that collect waste for composting, however, some rural areas where wild animals are a problem are also exempt from the law.

The goal is to turn food scraps into compost or energy, rather than let them decay and emit methane, a gas many times more potent than carbon.

"It takes a little education and a little bit of training for people to get used to anything new," said Ned Spang from the Food Loss & Waste Collaborative at UC Davis. "I think this is a good way we can really just tell the story of food and the fact that we really need to do what's called closing the loop. The food comes from the land and we really should be returning that back to the lands."

In Monterey County, residents can now throw their food craps directly into their green yard waste bin.

What goes into the food waste bin?

Cooked meat, fish, bones, and shells

Cheese and other solid dairy products

Bread, pasta, pastry, and other grains

Coffee grounds

Fruits and vegetables.

All items must be unpacked, so no plates, plastic bags or other non-food-based items can be added. Liquids, oils, grease and raw meat also are not allowed.

According to SB 1383, cities must reduce 75% of the landfilled organic waste and recover 20% of edible food by 2025. These initiatives go with the state’s goal to reduce 40% of the methane gas released in landfills by 2030.

