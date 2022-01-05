Skip to Content
News
By
today at 8:43 AM
Published 8:26 AM

US-led coalition fires back after attack by suspected Iranian-backed militias in Syria

200213150327-pentagon-building-aerial-file-large-169
This picture taken 26 December 2011 shows the Pentagon building in Washington, DC. The Pentagon, which is the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense (DOD), is the world's largest office building by floor area, with about 6,500,000 sq ft (600,000 m2), of which 3,700,000 sq ft (340,000 m2) are used as offices. Approximately 23,000 military and civilian employees and about 3,000 non-defense support personnel work in the Pentagon. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)

By Barbara Starr, CNN Pentagon Correspondent

US-led coalition forces fired back after they were attacked Wednesday morning by suspected Iranian-backed militias who fired eight rounds of indirect fire at their base in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border, though there were no coalition casualties, according to a statement from the coalition.

While the attack at the Green Village base did not result in any deaths, several rounds of fire landed on the base and caused minor damage, the statement said.

“The Coalition reserves the right to defend itself and partner forces against any threat, and will continue to do everything within its power to protect those forces,” coalition commander Maj. Gen. John W. Brennan, Jr., said in the statement.

He continued: “Our Coalition continues to see threats against our forces in Iraq and Syria by militia groups that are backed by Iran. These attacks are a dangerous distraction from our Coalition’s shared mission to advise, assist, and enable partner forces to maintain the enduring defeat of Daesh.”

Wednesday’s attack comes a day after the US military conducted strikes in Syria after indirect fire posed what a US-led coalition official called “an imminent threat” to troops near Green Village.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content