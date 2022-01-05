Travis Lunn named new president of Atlantic City’s Borgata

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Travis Lunn, a veteran casino executive, is the new president of Atlantic City’s Borgata casino. He most recently served as the southeast group president and chief operating officer for MGM Resorts, where he led Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi and Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica, Mississippi. Lunn succeeds former Borgata president Melonie Johnson, who is returning to MGM’s National Harbor casino as president and chief operating officer, a job she held before joining the Borgata in 2020. The Borgata is Atlantic City’s top-performing casino in terms of gambling revenue.