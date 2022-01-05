Statewide indoor mask mandate extended in California

CALIFORNIA (KION-TV) California Department of Public Health announced the statewide indoor mask mandate will be extended beyond Jan. 15 to Feb. 15 .

California reinstated the indoors mask mandate back in Dec. 15 2021 with the increase in COVID-19 cases across the state since the Thanksgiving holiday.

READ MORE: California reinstates indoor mask mandate

The mask mandate is extended to just after the Super Bowl, which is scheduled for Feb. 13. California Public Head said they're working with LA County on what spectators and organizers will be allowed to do.

State health office said the mandate is all about the pressure the pandemic is putting on our hospitals.

Current COVID-hospitalizations on the Central Coast:

Monterey County: 50

Santa Cruz: 16

San Benito: 5

This article will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.