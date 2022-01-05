Pelicans star Zion Williamson rehabbing away from the team

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to allow forward Zion Williamson to continue his rehabilitation from a broken foot away from team headquarters. Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin says the club agreed that having Williamson recovering away from the team allows him to focus on healing and puts him in “the best position to succeed.” Williamson averaged a team-high 27 points and was an All-Star last season. He was trying to return to practice in mid-December when imaging of his foot revealed a setback. The Pelicans play next on Thursday night when they host Golden State.