CA mortgage relief program available for homeowners who’ve fallen behind on payment

CALIFORNIA (KION-TV) The California Mortgage Relief Program is now accepting applications to help homeowners that have fallen behind on their housing payments.

CMRP said you may still qualify even if you have received other forms of government assistance such as COVID-19 assistance from the CARES Act, Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 or the American Rescue Plan Act.

Follow the instruction below to apply.

Or click here to visit to the website.