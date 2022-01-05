Anti-vaccination protesters attack Guadeloupe hospital staff

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Dozens of anti-vaccination protesters in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe attacked a hospital director and other medical staff following recent violent demonstrations against vaccines and COVID-19 restrictions. Officials said Wednesday that the attack occurred outside the University Hospital Center as police tried to escort the director and other staff elsewhere for safety. The hospital said the director briefly lost consciousness and that the crowd ripped the clothes of the deputy general director and threw urine at both. A health workers’ union organized Tuesday’s demonstration and previous ones that turned violent to protest vaccine requirements and other measures.