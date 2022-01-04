Anti-coup protests in Sudan amid turmoil after PM resigns

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese have flooded the streets in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities in anti-coup protests as the country plunges further into turmoil following the prime minister’s resignation earlier this week. The premier was ousted in the October coup, only to be reinstated a month later following a deal with the military meant to calm tensions and anti-coup protests. He stepped down on Sunday amid political deadlock, saying he had failed to find a compromise between the ruling generals and the pro-democracy movement. Sudan has been politically paralyzed since the military takeover. The coup came more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.