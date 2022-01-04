New California law changes liability for out-of-control prescribed burns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) Dozens of new California laws went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, including a law adding legal protections for those who manage prescribed burns.

Senate Bill 332, introduced by State Senator Bill Dodd, D-Napa, raises the legal standard for seeking wildfire suppression costs from simple negligence to gross negligence. This means no one should be held financially liable for the costs of putting out a prescribed fire caused by them if certain circumstances apply.

Opponents said the liability change leaves wildfire victims with a more difficult and less efficient cost recovery process.

