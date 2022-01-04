Cal Fire releases cause of Dixie Fire

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Cal Fire determined that the Dixie Fire was caused by a tree contacting electrical distribution lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electric west of Cresta Dam.

The Dixie Fire marked the second-largest wildfire in California history, burning a total of 963,309 acres. It destroyed 1,329 structures, damaging 95 additional structures across Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Shasta, and Tehama counties. The fire started on July 13 and continued until September.

The August Complex Fire is currently the largest wildfire in California which in 2020 burned over a million acres.