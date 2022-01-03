Shiffrin returns to World Cup after recovering from virus

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is set to return to the women’s World Cup at a slalom on Tuesday in Zagreb. The race comes eight days after a positive COVID-19 test that forced the American out of two tech races in Austria last week. Shiffrin had a negative test on Monday afternoon before the American’s name appeared on the official start list. Shiffrin’s American teammate, Nina O’Brien, is among a group of racers who have tested positive and will miss Tuesday’s slalom as the coronavirus is increasingly affecting the women’s circuit with less than five weeks left until the Beijing Olympics.