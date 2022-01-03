Nets ‘hopeful’ Irving can debut Wednesday against Pacers

By DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash says the organization is “hopeful” that Kyrie Irving could make his season debut Wednesday at Indianapolis. Nash added that “no determinations have been made yet.” Irving has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, which makes him ineligible to play home games under a New York City vaccine mandate. The Nets initially rejected the prospect of having Irving play only road games before reconsidering when a COVID-19 outbreak depleted the team’s roster. Nash said the determining factors in Irving’s return would be “how he feels and whether we determine it is safe for him to come back.”