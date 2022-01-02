Spain, Poland win 2nd consecutive matches at ATP Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Spain and Poland remained perfect at the ATP Cup by securing winning 2-0 leads in their matches for their second consecutive victories in the team event. Robert Bautista Agut clinched the match for Spain by beating Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 7-6 (4) after Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Viktor Durasovic 6-3, 6-3. Bautista Agut improved to 9-2 in singles at the team event. Kamil Majchrzak gave Poland the early lead over Georgia with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Aleksandre Bakshi before Hubert Hurkacz clinched it ahead of the doubles with a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1 win over Aleksandre Metreveli.