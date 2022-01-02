Panthers’ Sam Bennett banned 3 games for hit to head

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett was suspended three games without pay by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette during a game Saturday. Bennett, who scored twice during Florida’s 5-2 win, injured Paquette with his hit 3:09 into the first period. Paquette took possession of the puck in front of his own net and turned up ice to make a pass when Bennett glided in and drove a shoulder into Paquette’s head. Paquette left with a neck injury and did not return. Bennett wasn’t penalized on the play.