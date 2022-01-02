Engstler’s layup lifts No. 3 Louisville over No. 16 Ga Tech

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Emily Engstler scored 14 points and hit a layup with three seconds remaining, lifting No. 3 Louisville to its 12th straight victory, 50-48 over No. 16 Georgia Tech. In a matchup of the nation’s top scoring defense in Georgia Tech and the nation’s third-best in Louisville, the Yellow Jackets were trying to knock off a top-three team for the second time after beating UConn on Dec. 9. But Lotta-Maj Lahtinen’s heave from half-court fell short at the buzzer. Louisville called timeout with 14.6 seconds remaining and the score tied at 48-all. Engstler gave the Cardinals just their third lead of the game. Georgia Tech led for 33 minutes, 33 seconds.