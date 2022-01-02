Skip to Content
Brentford beats Aston Villa 2-1 in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Mads Roerslev was an unlikely match-winner for Brentford, scoring his first goal in professional football against Aston Villa. The defender sealed a 2-1 win in the Premier League on Sunday in the 83rd minute. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez beat away his first shot but the 22-year-old Dane struck from the rebound. Villa had led through a strike from Danny Ings in the 16th minute, but Yoane Wissa curled in an equalizer three minutes before halftime. Brentford moved above Villa into 12th place.

