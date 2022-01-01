New fee for people in Watsonville who wish to use a disposable cup

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Many new laws are now in effect as 2022 begins, including a Watsonville ordinance regarding single-use disposable cups.

Restaurants and stores in Watsonville are now required to charge a 10-cent fee on all single-use cups as of this year.

The rule was put in place, according to the city, to reduce the estimated 50 million disposable cups that are used and then littered across the county each year.

Those who request a paper or plastic cup for their drink will need to spend 10 cents to get it, similar to paying 25 cents for single-use plastic bags.

The city said these fees will be kept by businesses and serves as a reminder for people to bring in their own reusable bags, cups or bottles in an effort to protect the environment.

It's also a fee the city said is less than the county's, as county-wide the fee to use disposable cups is 25 cents.