Lovett, Jones rescue FIU from NAIA-member St. Thomas (Fla)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Fla. (AP) — Eric Lovett scored 19 points and Denver Jones scored 16 and Florida International pulled away from NAIA-member St. Thomas (Fla) in the second half for a 95-72 win. The Panthers went on a 7-0 run early in the second half after St. Thomas drew within 40-37 42 seconds into the half. Later, Jones and Lovett scored baskets for a 56-43 lead and FIU gradually stretched its lead from there. Dandre Johnson scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bobacts.