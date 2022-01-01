Skip to Content
Jeannot scores twice, Predators defeat Blackhawks 6-1

JIM DIAMOND
The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tanner Jeannot scored twice while Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen each scored once and added an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.  Nick Cousins and Roman Josi also scored, Mattias Ekholm had three assists and Juuse Saros made 37 saves for Nashville, which snapped a two-game losing streak.  Philipp Kurashev had the lone goal for Chicago, which has lost three-straight. The Blackhawks played their first game since Dec. 18. 

