Critics of Citroën ad say it promotes sexual harassment

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — An advertisement by a French automaker has stirred up controversy in Egypt after activists said it promoted sexual harassment in a country where the practice is rampant. The ad by the Egyptian branch of Citroën, released last month, features popular Egyptian singer and actor Amr Diab driving the latest version of the company’s C4. Although the ad was apparently intended to feature the car’s camera, it has drawn criticism of the automaker and the 60-year-old singer. Under pressure from the backlash online, Citroën Egypt offered an apology and removed the commercial. There was no comment from Diab, who still has the video on his Twitter account.