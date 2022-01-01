Canucks score 3 in third period to topple Kraken 5-2

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Vasily Podkolzin and Nils Hoglander scored first-period goals, Tyler Motte and Conor Garland scored in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks stayed hot with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. Vancouver improved to 8-0-1 since Bruce Boudreau took over as coach. Tanner Pearson added an empty-net goal in the closing minutes. The Kraken lost their fifth straight and eighth in the past nine games. Calle Jarnkrok and Will Borgen scored for Seattle, and Philipp Grubauer made 30 saves.