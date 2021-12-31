Local law enforcement discourages dangerous celebrations on New Year’s Eve in Wisconsin

By Gabriella Bachara

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Milwaukee law enforcement asks that people ring in the new year safely.

Both the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrols out Friday night.

“It’s important that we start the New Year’s out with the right tone,” Sheriff Earnell Lucas said.

This holiday brings out more reckless driving, driving under the influence, and celebratory gunfire, according to the sheriff.

“It’s not tolerated,” Lucas said. “It’s not acceptable.”

Extra deputies and officers will be watching for this behavior tonight.

“To have a very visible presence within the community, to abate any of those reckless behaviors that were spoken about earlier,” Milwaukee Police Inspector Shannon Seymer-Tabaska said.

Law enforcement is asking for your help, too. If you see or hear something suspicious, call 911.

“When the people need us, we respond,” Lucas said. “We certainly don’t want people to sit, think, and wonder what might have been, what should have been if they only had made that call.”

They strongly encourage people who decide to go out to bring a designated driver or order a ride service.

