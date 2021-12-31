Golden Girls star, Betty White dies the morning of New Years Eve

CALIFORNIA (KION-TV) Golden Girl actress, Betty White died in her home at the age of 99, People magazine confirms.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," Betty White's agent, Jeff Witjas told People Magazine in a statement.

In an interview with People Magazine earlier this month, White shared her excitement to turn 100 on Jan. 17, 2022.

"I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age," White said in the interview.

White is famously known for her role as Rose Nylund in the 80's sitcom, "Golden Girls," but she's appeared in several TV series and movies over the years from Nickelodeon show "The Wild Thornberrys" to "Young & Hungry."

She also drew laughs in the 2009 comedy “The Proposal” and the horror spoof “Lake Placid.” By popular demand, she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2011. White once said her character Sue Ann Nivens in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” could be “icky-sweet” but was “really a piranha type.” That role brought her two Emmys.

On Jan. 17 her movie "Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration" was expected to premiere. The movie follows White behind-the-scenes on sets, working with her office staff, entertaining at home and was going to include her actual birthday party.

On her 90th birthday, Monterey Bay Aquarium thanked White for her support in creating programs to help ocean conservation. "On behalf of all ocean animals, and especially California’s threatened sea otters, we offer her our deepest gratitude on this memorable day," the aquarium said.