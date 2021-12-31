20-year-old Milwaukee woman allegedly accused of driving drunk twice on the same day

By WDJT Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of driving drunk twice on the same day.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:13 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, a deputy observed two vehicles traveling “unusually close together” on I-41 southbound near State Highway 33. The deputy noticed the lead driver was continuously swerving, driving half on and off the shoulder, and not maintaining consistent speeds. The following driver was traveling close behind the lead driver.

Authorities say the deputy pulled alongside the pair of vehicles, activated his emergency lights and turn signal to get behind the lead vehicle. The following driver reportedly failed to yield to the deputy and pulled even closer to the lead vehicle; the following driver would not allow the deputy to pull into the lane of traffic to make the traffic stop.

Eventually the lead driver stopped, but the following driver still would not allow the deputy behind the first vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

A stop was eventually made, and the deputy learned the following driver was a 36-year-old Menomonee Falls man, and the stepfather of the driver of the lead vehicle. He indicated his stepdaughter was arrested for drunk driving in Fond du Lac earlier, and he took her back to her vehicle so she could drive home. Officials said the stepfather also indicted he was following her closely because he was worried about her crashing. He also acknowledged intentionally blocking the deputy so she would not get arrested a second time.

The driver of the lead vehicle, a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman, failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for first offense OWI, with one pending.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Authorities say both individuals will face charges.

