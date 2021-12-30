New Year honors for champions Carrington and Pascoe in NZ

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Five-time Olympic kayak champion Lisa Carrington has been awarded the title of Dame in New Zealand’s New Year honors list. Carrington became New Zealand’s most-successful Olympian when she won three gold medals at this year’s Tokyo Olympics. Paralympics swimmer Sophie Pascoe also has been made a Dame, becoming the youngest person at 28 to receive the honor. Pascoe has won 11 gold medals over four Paralympics and is an advocate for people with disabilities. She said it was “a huge honor.”