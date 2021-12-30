House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol says the Supreme Court should let stand an appeals court ruling that the National Archives turn over documents from former President Donald Trump that might shed light on the events leading up to and including that day. In a filing Thursday with the court, lawyers for the committee argued that it is within its jurisdiction to seek the information. Earlier this month Trump’s lawyers asked the court to hear arguments on his claim that executive privilege prevents the release of the documents, describing the committee as engaged in “meandering fishing expeditions.”