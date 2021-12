CONWAY, S.C. — Vince Cole had 19 points to lead five Coastal Carolina players in double figures as the Chanticleers rolled past ULM 94-64. Rudi Williams added 17 points for the Chanticleers on Thursday night. Essam Mostafa chipped in 13, Garrick Green scored 13 and Josh Uduje had 12. Nika Metskhvarishvili led the Warhawks with 20 points.