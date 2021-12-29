Rest of world junior championship canceled over COVID-19

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The remainder of the world junior hockey championship has been canceled over fears of a COVID-19 outbreak. The International Ice Hockey Federation made the announcement. Two games had already been forfeited because of positive coronavirus test results among U.S. and Czech players and another was imminent with Russia. The top tournament in the world for players under age 20 had completed nine games in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, before being called off.