Police: Teen charged in triple killing is loose, dangerous

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — Dallas-area police have charged a 14-year-old with capital murder in a triple killing at a gas station and are warning that the boy is at large, armed and dangerous. Detectives in Garland are seeking Abel Elias Acosta and said Wednesday that they have evidence showing he was the gunman who left three teens dead and wounded a fourth at the suburban gas station’s convenience store Sunday. Police say Acosta is the son of Richard Acosta, 33, who turned himself into police Monday evening and is also charged with capital murder for allegedly acting as a get-away driver in the shooter.