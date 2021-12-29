NHL players vent frustration over being barred from Olympics

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

A handful of NHL players are voicing frustration over the decision not to allow them to go to the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing. Boston’s Brad Marchand ripped the league and NHLPA on social media Tuesday for adding taxi squads to keep the season going but not in February to give players the option to leave for the Olympics. St. Louis sniper Vladimir Tarasenko agreed with Marchand and said he would have gone if given the choice. Keeping the season going while allowing individual players to choose whether to go was not something that was ever considered.