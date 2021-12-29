Brooks’ 3 TDs push Oklahoma past Oregon 47-32 in Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kennedy Brooks ran for 142 yards and three touchdowns as No. 14 Oklahoma rode a dominant first half to beat No. 15 Oregon 47-32 in the Alamo Bowl. Caleb Williams threw three touchdown passes and the Sooners gave interim coach Bob Stoops career win No. 191 and a special family moment when he hugged son Drake, an Oklahoma wide receiver, after a first-half touchdown. Oregon rallied with three touchdowns in the third quarter but couldn’t stop the Sooners’ offense late.