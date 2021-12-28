The NFL says Hall of Fame coach and beloved broadcaster John Madden has died at age 85

NEW YORK (AP / KION-TV) — The NFL said Hall of Fame coach and beloved broadcaster John Madden has died at age 85.

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others."

Madden was known as the Hall of Fame Coach of the Oakland Raiders. He's worked on every major network including CBS, FOX, ABC and NBC.

"There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today," Goodell added.