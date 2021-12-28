Kane scores again, Tottenham held 1-1 by Southampton in EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Harry Kane scored for the third straight Premier League game and was denied a second goal by the narrowest of offside calls in Tottenham’s 1-1 draw at 10-man Southampton. Kane converted a penalty in the 41st minute after Son Heung-min was tripped by Mohammed Salisu. That earned the Southampton defender a second yellow card. Southampton had looked good to that point and had opened the scoring through James Ward-Prowse’s fierce shot from just inside the area in the 25th. The hosts were pinned back in its own half in the second half and Tottenham had two goals ruled out.