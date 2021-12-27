Skip to Content
Monterey County Fire Department rescues driver from flooded road in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) With heavy rains hitting the Central Coast, the intersection at Hartnell Road and Alisal Road is flooded once again.

Monterey County Fire Department, AMR and Salinas Fire rescued a driver that was stuck in the pool of water on the intersection. The road is completely underwater. The driver was removed and has no injuries reported.

Melody Waintal

Melody Waintal

