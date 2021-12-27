Monterey County Fire Department rescues driver from flooded road in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) With heavy rains hitting the Central Coast, the intersection at Hartnell Road and Alisal Road is flooded once again.
Monterey County Fire Department, AMR and Salinas Fire rescued a driver that was stuck in the pool of water on the intersection. The road is completely underwater. The driver was removed and has no injuries reported.
Damn near every time it rains there’s a closure in this spot.— Victor Guzman KION (@VGuzman_TV) December 27, 2021
