Justice Department allocates $11.8 million in funds to California cities and counties

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KIONT-TV / CNN) The Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs announced that hundreds of communities and organizations are being awarded or are eligible to receive a slice of $1.6 billion in grant awards to support a wide range of programs designed to reduce violent crime.

Among those grants for the fiscal year 2021, the Justice Assistance Grant program will share more than $271.9 million — $187 million to 56 state law enforcement agencies and over $84.9 million to more than 900 cities and counties. The budget for the JAG program increased from the fiscal year 2020 where $235 million was awarded.

California alone received $11.8 million in funds in 2021.

The JAG funds can be used to support a broad range of activities and fund programs or initiatives that may include “multijurisdictional drug and gang task forces, crime prevention and domestic violence programs, courts, corrections, treatment, justice information sharing initiatives, or other programs aimed at reducing crime and/or enhancing public/officer safety,” according to the program’s description.

Among the communities awarded in 2021 was Monterey County which received $88.6 thousand total with $69.74 thousand towards the City of Salinas. Santa Cruz County received $22.9 thousand. Santa Clara County received $357 thousand with San Jose receiving $330.4 thousand. San Mateo County received $23.7 thousand.

“The Department of Justice is committed to supporting our state and local partners to combat crime across the country,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement on December 20. “This latest round of funding will deliver critical public safety resources, helping public safety professionals, victim service providers, local agencies and nonprofit organizations confront these serious challenges.”