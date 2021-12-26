Israel plans to double settlement in occupied Golan Heights

MEVO HAMA, Golan Heights (AP) — Israel says it plans to double the amount of settlers living in the Golan Heights. The move would further consolidate Israel’s hold on the territory it captured from Syria more than five decades ago. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made the announcement Sunday at a special Cabinet session being held in the Golan Heights. The plan comes two years after the Trump administration recognized Israeli sovereignty over the territory. Israel occupied the Golan Heights in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed it, a move most of the international community doesn’t recognize.