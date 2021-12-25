At West Virginia vaccine clinic, pandemic fatigue sets in

By JOHN RABY

Associated Press

SPENCER, W.Va. (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic prepares to enter another calendar year, the fatigue on the front lines of the health care industry wears on. In West Virginia, nurse Chania Batten says her job is at times overwhelming administering COVID-19 vaccines at the drive-thru clinic at the only hospital in rural Roane County. She’s spent months patiently answering questions, dispelling misinformation and reassuring the skeptical that the shots are the key to beating back the virus. In addition to her regular shift inside the hospital, she sometimes is the only nurse at the drive-thru with a dozen waiting vehicles. Only about 45% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.