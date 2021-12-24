Police departments deliver holiday gifts across the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) Rain or shine, police departments across the Central Coast were out in the community this week delivering their Christmas gifts.

Monterey Police Department

The Monterey PD helped deliver holiday dinners to today with the Monterey Recreation Department, the Kiwanis Club of Monterey, and the Food Bank of Monterey County who put together the Community Holiday Drive-Thru Dinner.

The Monterey Police Department also held their second annual Holiday Toy Drive where they were able to gift presents to 28 children and gift cards to 7 families.

On Wednesday a caravan of decorated Monterey Police Vehicles picked up Santa and Buddy Brandon the elf at the Monterey Airport to deliver sacks full of presents all around Monterey.

Pacific Grove Police Department

Soledad Police Department

Seaside Police Department

Santa Cruz Police Department

Watsonville Police Department

Hollister Police Department