House fire in Salinas, no injuries reported

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) A house fire broke out on the 400 block of San Benito Street in Salinas Thursday night. Salinas Fire said the fire started at around 10 p.m. and their crews were out there early this morning to investigate.

The home was at least 1,500 square feet. Six people were in the home, including two kids, but no injuries were reported according to Salinas Fire.

The department said the house was virtually destroyed and they are still trying to determine what started the fire but they believe it was an accident.