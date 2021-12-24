Haiti Earthquake Fast Facts
CNN Editorial Research
Here’s a look at the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, which struck on January 12, 2010. The earthquake had a 7.0 magnitude.
The Toll
220,000–300,000: Estimates of the death toll vary
300,000: Number of injured
1.5 million: People initially displaced
2.3 million – Peak number of displaced
3,978: Number of schools damaged or destroyed by the earthquake
Response in Dollars
$13.34 billion: Aid allocated by international agencies for 2010-2020, according to the United Nations Office of the Special Envoy for Haiti
Effect on Foreigners
102: Death toll of UN personnel
122: Americans confirmed dead
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments