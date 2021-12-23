Here Comes Stormy Claus

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

A reinforcing cold front will swing through later Thursday which could lead moderate to briefly heavy rains before some clearing on Friday. Additional systems will follow through the holiday weekend with subsequently colder air masses. The first will arrive Saturday with another one on Monday. Snow levels will lower enough for our mountains to see another round of wintery precipitation. Some of the details are still to be hammered out, so stay tuned to the forecast.



Rest of Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Overnight: Rain picks up again late tonight with embedded thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s.



Friday: A few showers linger with under partly cloudy skies. A weak front will pass by late which could have a bit of light rain and brief winds with it. Cooler, with highs in the 50s. Breezy at times.



Extended: Rain returns later in the day on Christmas as the next weather system comes through. It will bring light to moderate rain along with breezy conditions and should clear out by mid-day on Sunday. Another system will arrive on Monday followed by another on Wednesday. Lower snow levels may mean snow for area





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 31st – January 6th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”