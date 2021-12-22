Stores packed for last-minute holiday shopping

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Reminder for procrastinators: there are just three days left until Christmas, and shoppers were out in full force Wednesday at Northridge Mall and Target to get those last-minute gifts.

According to deal website RetailMeNot.com, 74% of shoppers plan to make at least some last-minute purchases this year.

"I waited because I don’t like to go out because of the pandemic, but now I said, 'I have to go,'" said Mathilde, shopping for her granddaughter.

"You know, we have to do last-minute stuff. Just, lives are busy right now," said Kimberly, shopping with her daughter.

But with shipping deadlines passed, stores are packed just days before the holidays.

"Honestly, to be this packed, with last-minute shopping and stuff is crazy and hectic. I went to the mall too and it was super busy,” said Angela.

At the Target in Salinas, there was a steady stream of cars, hard-to-find parking and long lines at checkout. Good news, Mathilde said the lines went by pretty fast.

But many are now at risk of hearing the words, "out of stock."

"I got some things for my polaroid, to capture those perfect moments for Christmas and stuff with the family. I found them, thank god, cause it was like the last one, so it was perfect," said Angela.

But you still might be able to catch a last-minute deal. Multiple sale signs were up all around Target. And if you're still waiting, Target will be open until midnight Wednesday and Thursday before closing early on Christmas Eve.

And thanks to the pandemic, most stores are now offering curbside pickup to help you skip the lines and get those last-minute gifts done fast.