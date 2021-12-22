Santa visits SHARE Homeless Navigation Center with gifts from Salinas Fire

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) 'Tis the season of giving and Santa along with the Salinas Fire Department will be making a special stop this evening to give gifts to kids at the SHARE Homeless Navigation Center.

Many came together to donate toys, backpacks, school supplies and winter clothing to the Annual Homeless Winter Clothing, Toy and Backpack Drive. Gift cards will also be provided to adults living at SHARE.

KION's Erika Bratten will be there when Santa arrives, and will have the children's reactions. There will also be a surprise announcement about a brand new play structure that could soon be coming to the facility. That story tonight at 11 p.m. on KION.